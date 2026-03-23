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Colombian military plane with 110 soldiers onboard crashes

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said the accident happened as the plane was taking off ​from Puerto Leguizamo, ⁠deep in Colombia's southern Amazon region on the border with Peru, as it transported troops from the armed forces.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 17:02 IST
World newsPlane CrashColombia

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