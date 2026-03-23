Colombian military plane with 110 soldiers onboard crashes
Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said the accident happened as the plane was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in Colombia's southern Amazon region on the border with Peru, as it transported troops from the armed forces.
Video footage shows the burning wreckage of a Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules after crashing earlier during take off from Puerto Leguízamo, with authorities reporting that the death toll includes at least 90 officers with the Fuerza Pública de Colombia.