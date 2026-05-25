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Conclusions reached on many topics but no deal imminent: Iran on talks with US

Iran says current discussions focused on ending the war, and not on nuclear issues.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:08 IST
World newsUSIranMiddle East

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