<p>A day after US claimed that a deal between the Trump administration and Iran is likely to be reached soon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that there is progress on many topics, but there is still no certainty on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/iran-united-states-war-updates-live-israel-mojtaba-hormuz-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-us-strait-of-hormuz-west-asia-middle-east-china-china-iran-us-truce-ceasefire-crude-oil-price-surges-4014962">reaching an agreement</a>.</p><p>Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that conclusions have been reached on many topics discussed in a potential memorandum of understanding with the US, but this does not mean Tehran is close to signing an agreement.</p>.Iran says Hormuz mechanism should be agreed with coastal states, not US.<p>He said that Iran's current discussions focused on ending the war, and not on nuclear issues. Baghaei further said that "repeated changes" in the position of US officials are creating problems on the way to an agreement.</p><p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said on Sunday that there has been "significant" progress in its negotiations with Iran to end the war. He had said that the discussions were moving ahead also on the lines of completely opening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping.</p><p>"On the Iran situation, I believe, maybe more news coming out a little bit later today on this topic, and I'll leave it to the President to make further announcements on it," the US Secretary of State had said, responding to a question.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>