<p>US President Donald Trump on Monday said that an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/iran-united-states-war-updates-live-israel-mojtaba-hormuz-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-us-strait-of-hormuz-west-asia-middle-east-china-china-iran-us-truce-ceasefire-crude-oil-price-surges-4014962">agreement with Iran</a> will either be a "great and meaningful" one or there will be no deal at all.</p><p>Iran and the United States have played down hopes for an imminent breakthrough in efforts to end their three old war on Monday, with the top US diplomat saying Washington will either get a good agreement or deal with the country in "another way".</p>.Conclusions reached on many topics but no deal imminent: Iran on talks with US.<p>Earlier in the day, Iran foreign ministry spokesperson said that there has been progress in talks over many topics, but there was no imminent deal.</p><p>Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran was negotiating an end to the war and was not currently discussing nuclear issues.</p><p>Trump on Sunday wrote on Truth Social that the US blockade on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz would "remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed".</p><p>He added, "Both sides must take their time and get it right."</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>