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Deal with Iran will be a meaningful one or there will be no deal: Trump

Iran foreign ministry spokesperson said that there has been progress in talks over many topics, but there was no imminent deal.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:16 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 11:16 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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