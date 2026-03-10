<p>Paris: The decision to reduce the share of nuclear energy in the electricity production mix in the European Union was a strategic mistake given that the bloc is neither an oil or gas producer, EU Commission President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/successful-india-makes-world-stable-eu-chief-ursula-von-der-leyen-ahead-of-mother-of-all-trade-deal-3874970">Ursula Von der Leyen </a>said on Tuesday.</p><p>"This reduction in the share of nuclear was a choice, I believe that it was a strategic mistake for Europe to turn its back on a reliable, affordable source of low-emissions power," she said in a speech at an event on nuclear energy held in Paris.</p><p>The EU relied on nuclear for one third of its electricity in 1990 and now the share is only close to 15%, she said.</p><p>The European Union aims to stimulate the development of small nuclear reactors, to make Europe less dependent on imported fossil fuels, she added.</p>.Putin says the energy crisis has arrived, Russia ready to work with Europe.<p>"We see a global revival of nuclear energy. And Europe wants to be part of it," von der Leyen said as she announced a 200 million euros ($233 million) guarantee by the EU to stimulate investments in the development of small modular reactors.</p><p>The money would come from the EU's Emissions Trading System, she said.</p><p>"We want this new technology to be operational by the early 2030s," she said.</p><p>Von der Leyen said soaring energy prices caused by the war in the Middle east were a "stark reminder" of Europe's vulnerability as an importer of fossil fuels and underlined the importance of increasing power production from renewable sources and nuclear reactors.</p>