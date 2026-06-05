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'Died of thirst': Nearly 50 dead bodies found under truck that broke down in Sahara desert

The ⁠Nigerien nationals were returning home ‌to their families ​when the truck carrying them got lost and later broke down in a remote area.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:55 IST
World newsNigerAfricaMaliAlgeriaSahara desert

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