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Ebola may have spread beyond Africa. How are health authorities responding?

The current Ebola outbreak is the third-largest in world history, with 906 suspected cases and 223 deaths in the DRC alone as of 27 May.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 04:51 IST
World newsAfricaEbola

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