<p>Eight children were killed in a mass <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shooting">shooting</a> in Shreveport, Louisiana, multiple news outlets reported Sunday, citing local police. </p> <p>The children killed in the incident ranged in age from 1 to 14, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told NBC.</p>.From Florida to California: A chronological list of how the United States built its territory.<p>The individual believed to be the gunman hijacked a car after the shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a chase, Bordelon told NBC. </p><p>Police did not share any information about this individual, but Bordelon told NBC that some of the slain children "were his descendants."</p>