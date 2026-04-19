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Eight children killed in Louisiana mass shooting, media reports say

The individual ‌believed to be ⁠the gunman hijacked a car after ‌the shooting ‌and died after ‌police fired ‌at the vehicle during a chase.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:52 IST
World newsShootingkillingLouisiana

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