Ethiopian prime minister's party easily wins parliamentary election

<p>Nairobi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ethiopia">Ethiopia</a>'s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party comfortably won another parliamentary majority in this month's elections, results released by the national election board on Sunday showed.</p><p>Abiy's party was widely expected to dominate the elections against a fragmented opposition.</p><p>Abiy, who was appointed in 2018 following mass protests against the long-ruling EPRDF coalition, created the Prosperity Party the following year.</p><p>The party won more than 90% of the available seats in the last parliamentary elections in 2021.</p>