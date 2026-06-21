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Ethiopian prime minister's party easily wins parliamentary election

The party won more than 90% of the available seats in ​the last parliamentary elections ​in ​2021.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 15:59 IST
World newsEthiopia

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