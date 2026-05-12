<p>London: British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a>'s position is under serious threat after dozens of his own lawmakers called for him to set out a timetable for his departure, or resign, in the wake of heavy losses in local elections.</p><p>Here's what could happen next:</p><p><strong>Has a leadership contest been triggered?</strong></p><p>Not yet.</p><p>On Monday, several ministerial aides stepped down and more than 70 Labour lawmakers publicly called for Starmer's departure after his appeal for another chance seemingly fell on deaf ears.</p><p>Some senior cabinet ministers, according to media reports, have told Starmer to announce a plan for his exit.</p>.UK PM Keir Starmer says he will not resign after local election losses.<p><strong>Isn't that enough?</strong> </p><p>No. Labour has strict rules governing the removal of a party leader and the system requires lawmakers to coalesce around specific candidates rather than just express "no confidence" in their current leader.</p><p>At the moment most of those against Starmer have called for him to set out a timetable for his own departure - effectively asking him to resign without needing to be forced out.</p><p>One former junior minister, Catherine West, has made a formal attempt to gauge support for Starmer's exit but this is not the same as a leadership challenge and she has not declared her intention to stand to replace him.</p><p><strong>If he doesn't resign, how would a challenge work?</strong></p><p>Any candidate wishing to make a challenge would need to secure the support of 20 per cent of Labour members of parliament. With Labour currently holding 403 seats, that equates to 81 backers.</p><p>Candidates also must meet thresholds for support from grassroots Labour Party organisations, and from affiliated organisations such as trade unions.</p><p>Starmer would have an automatic right to be on the ballot paper, if he chose to fight the contest.</p><p>If only one candidate qualifies, there is no vote: the candidate is elected unopposed as Labour leader and becomes prime minister.</p><p>If more than one candidate qualifies, the winner is decided by a ballot of all Labour Party members and affiliates. The winner then becomes prime minister.</p>