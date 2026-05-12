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Explained | What happens if UK PM Keir Starmer quits, or is challenged?

Some senior cabinet ministers, according to media reports, have ​told Starmer to announce ⁠a plan for his exit.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:07 IST
World newsUKKeir Starmer

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