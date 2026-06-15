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Explained | What is the G7 and what's on the agenda at the Evian-les-Bains summit?

The ⁠G7 will want to ‌show unity in its support for Ukraine, faced with a Russian war now in its fifth year.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:19 IST
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What is the G7?

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How long has it been around?

What's on the agenda at the Evian-Les-Bains summit?

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Published 15 June 2026, 07:19 IST
World newsUkraineIranFranceG7AIExplainer

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