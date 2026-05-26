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Explained | What's involved in talks to end the Iran war?

After weeks of mainly indirect talks, both sides say they have made progress on a memorandum of understanding that would halt the war and give negotiators 60 days to reach a final deal.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:44 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelwarConflictStrait of Hormuz

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