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Explained: Why are Poland and Ukraine at odds about their history?

Here's how ⁠Poland's and Ukraine's rival interpretations of their complex, shared 20th-century history weigh ‌on current relations.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:32 IST
World newsUkrainePolandExplainer

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