Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

'Felt pulse, breathed heavily': Woman thrown off 130-ft bridge remained alive after fall, died later

Videos of the horrific incident surfaced on social media platforms, in which two men can be seen carrying the woman before launching her off the bridge.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 08:57 IST
World newsBrazilViral videoTrendingadventure

Follow us on :

Follow Us