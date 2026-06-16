'Felt pulse, breathed heavily': Woman thrown off 130-ft bridge remained alive after fall, died later

<p>A 21-year-old woman died on Saturday after taking off a bridge for a rope jump, reportedly without any safety cord. The incident took place in Ponte do Esqueleto Trail in Limeira, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/adventure-jump-in-brazil-turns-fatal-as-crew-throws-woman-off-bridge-without-attaching-rope-4039001">Brazil</a>, at "Skeleton Bridge". </p><p>Videos of the horrific incident surfaced on social media platforms, in which two men can be seen launching her off the 130-foot bridge. </p>.Adventure jump in Brazil turns fatal as crew throws woman off bridge without attaching rope.<p>An update on the tragedy says that the woman remained alive despite falling off the height. </p><p>A reel documented an off duty nurse claiming that the lady was alive when she hit the ground after the adventure. </p><p>The nurse Rayza Dias reportedly said, "She was breathing heavily, and I looked at her pupils, which unfortunately, were both dilated -- and felt her pulse, It was very weak, but she still had a pulse."</p><p>"I even talked to her... I told her, 'nobody dies on my shift.' Even though I wasn't on my shift," Dias said in a now-viral video. </p><p>Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been charged with "homicide with dolus eventualis", which means they were aware of the risk of death but went ahead.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>