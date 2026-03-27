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Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro discharged from hospital, placed under house arrest

Bolsonaro, 71, has been serving a 27-year prison sentence since November for plotting ​a coup after ⁠losing the 2022 election.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 14:48 IST
World newsBrazilJair Bolsonaro

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