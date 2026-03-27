<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Brazil%20">Brazilian </a>President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital on Friday and transferred to his home, where he will spend at least three months under what authorities described as "humanitarian house arrest." </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Jair%20Bolsonaro">Bolsonaro</a>, 71, has been serving a 27-year prison sentence since November for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. </p><p>Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes earlier this week granted Bolsonaro permissionto serve house arrest for 90 days due to health concerns. </p>.Brazil top court panel votes to keep Jair Bolsonaro under police custody.<p>The far-right former president will be reassessed after that period to determine whether the measure should be extended. Bolsonaro, who led Brazil between 2019 and 2022, was admitted earlier this month to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Brasilia with an acute form of pneumonia and was treated with antibiotics.</p><p>"His progress over the past two days has been what we expected - smooth, without any complications," his doctor, Brasil Caiado, told reporters. </p><p>Bolsonaro has had a history of hospitalizations and surgeries since he was stabbed in the abdomen during a campaign event in 2018. Caiado said the former president is set to return to hospital for shoulder surgery in late April. </p>