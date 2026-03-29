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Former PM Oli remanded in judicial custody for 5 days as protests continue across Nepal

The arrests came a day after the newly formed Balendra Shah government decided to implement the report of the probe commission into the Gen Z protests in its first cabinet meeting.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 13:41 IST
World newsNepalKathmanduKP Sharma OliGenZ

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