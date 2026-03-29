<p>Kathmandu: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal's</a> former Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kp-sharma-oli">KP Sharma Oli</a> was remanded in judicial custody for five days by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kathmandu">Kathmandu</a> District Court on Sunday, even as protests continue to erupt in various parts of the country over the arrests. </p>.<p>Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in suppressing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gen-z">Gen Z</a> movement of September 8 and 9 last year, in which 76 people, including around two dozen youths, were killed.</p>.<p>The arrests came a day after the newly formed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/balendra-shah">Balendra Shah</a> government decided to implement the report of the probe commission into the Gen Z protests in its first cabinet meeting.</p>.<p>Lekhak was presented before the district court seeking remand for ten days to carry out further investigation into their alleged involvement in the incidents of killings.</p>.<p>He was also remanded in custody for five days. However, ex-PM Oli virtually attended the district court session due to his deteriorating health conditions, according to Deepak Kumar Shrestha, information officer at the district court.</p>.<p>Oli is currently undergoing medical treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, as his health conditions deteriorated when he was taken to the hospital on Saturday for a health check-up following the arrest.</p>.<p>"He is a post renal transplant patient with hydronephrosis, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism, atrial fibrillation with APC (on treatment) and cholelithiasis," reads a statement issued by the hospital.</p>.Nepal’s political shift offers India a chance to reset ties.<p>He will remain in the hospital during the five-day custody.</p>.<p>Workers of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Lennist) held a protest in Maitighar against the arrest of the party chair, Oli.</p>.<p>The CPN-UML has submitted a protest letter to the District Administration Offices (DAOs) across the country, including Kathmandu, to oppose the arrests.</p>.<p>Oli’s party has been staging protests across the country demanding the immediate release of Chairman KP Oli since Saturday.</p>.<p>In the memorandum, the party has objected to the recommendation of the probe commission formed to investigate the incidents of September 8-9, to take legal action against high officials, including Oli and Lekhak.</p>.Nepal's ex-PM K P Sharma Oli arrested over deaths during Gen Z protests.<p>A separate habeas corpus has been registered at the Supreme Court demanding the release of former PM Oli and then Home Minister Lekhak, according to the court's sources.</p>.<p>In another development, Nepal police on Sunday arrested former energy minister and Nepali Congress leader Deepak Khadka in connection with a money laundering case, local media reported.</p>.<p>The police detained Khadka for investigation after receiving a request from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation.</p>.<p>During the Gen Z protest last year, images and videos had surfaced showing burnt fragments of banknotes at the residences of Khadka and former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. </p>.<p>The findings were reportedly later confirmed through forensic laboratory tests.</p>.<p>Khadka was accused of receiving financial benefits in exchange for facilitating licences and contracts for projects while serving as the Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.</p>