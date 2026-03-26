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France approaches 35 countries for mission to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Sources said they were initial discussions to see ⁠how countries saw ‌the crisis and offer ideas and seek feedback on what a mission could look like.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 18:24 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 18:24 IST
IranFranceWorldMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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