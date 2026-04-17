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Global left leaders gather in Spain to ‘show there is an alternative’ to far right

A second gathering on Saturday - entitled "In ⁠defence of democracy" - ‌is organised by the Spanish government and is the fourth instalment of a summit launched by Lula and Sanchez in 2024.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 05:44 IST
World newsUnited StatesspainCyril RamaphosaLuiz Inacio Lula da SilvaPedro SanchezSpanishglobal

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