Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

'Greetings after 88 days': Iranians reconnect after long internet shutdown

Iranian ‌Minister Seyyid Sattar Hashemi said on Wednesday that 'the Iranian people deserve free communication, a bright future, and ⁠a dynamic economy.'
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 14:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 14:41 IST
World newsUSIranInternetIsraelWest AsiawarConflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us