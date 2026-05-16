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Hamas official says military chief has died after Israel says it targeted him

Earlier, witnesses in Gaza City said that mosques had announced Izz al-Din al-Haddad's 'martyrdom'.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 10:27 IST
World newsIsraelHamasGazaAirstrike

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