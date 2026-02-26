<p>Jerusalem: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Thursday thanked Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> for his "courageous words" delivered in the Israeli Knesset (parliament), emphasising that it translates "diplomatic milestones into deep academic collaborations."</p><p>"Thank you, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for the warm and courageous words you delivered this evening from the podium of the Knesset", the Israeli university said.</p><p>Re-iterating India's uncompromising policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism, Modi, amid a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers, said, "We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond."</p>.Gaza peace initiative holds promise of a 'just and durable peace' in the region: PM Modi in Israel.<p>"No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism," he added.</p><p>Last week, the Hebrew University signed an MoU with Nalanda University. A delegation led by Prof Guy Harpaz, the Vice President of Hebrew University for International Affairs, visited India to strengthen academic ties with institutions across the country.</p><p>"The deep partnership between our nations is also reflected in the academic sphere," the university stated.</p><p>Harpaz is said to have led the discussions on this strategic partnership along with Prof Eviatar Shulman from the Department of Asian Studies and the Department of Comparative Religion.</p><p>"By uniting these two world-class centres of learning, Prof Shulman and his colleagues are shattering geographical barriers to foster joint research, integrated teaching, and student exchanges," the university announced.</p><p>"At the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, we translate diplomatic milestones into deep academic collaborations that shape the shared future of both nations," it noted.</p><p>"We don't just study international connections; we turn them into the foundation for generational scientific excellence," stated the university, which counts Albert Einstein among its founding members.</p>