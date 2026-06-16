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Hezbollah says Iran has pledged to pursue Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in US negotiations

The group told Reuters that there would be "no nuclear deal between Iran and the ​United States unless the ​Israelis ​withdraw" from Lebanon.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:30 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiaTehranwarHezbollahConflict

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