Hezbollah says Iran has pledged to pursue Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in US negotiations

<p>Hezbollah has received assurances from its ally Iran that it will demand a withdrawal of Israeli troops from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> in its next phase of talks with the United States, Hezbollah's media relations office told <em>Reuters</em> on Tuesday.</p>.'Syria can handle Hezbollah if Israel cannot', says Donald Trump; reiterates no nuclear weapons for Iran.<p>A withdrawal would be the result of, and not a pre-condition for, continuing talks between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> and Washington following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on Friday, Hezbollah said.</p><p>The group told <em>Reuters</em> that there would be "no nuclear deal between Iran and the United States unless the Israelis withdraw" from Lebanon. </p>