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How China’s weapons transfers to Iran have evolved over decades

Chinese arms sales to Iran exploded in the 1980s and have all but vanished in the past decade to comply with a United Nations embargo and US sanctions.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 08:38 IST
USChinaSaudi ArabiaIranSanctionsWorld

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