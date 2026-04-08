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How Pakistan became key mediator between US and Iran

In mediating between these two parties, Pakistan pulled off one of its most resounding diplomatic victories in years.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:45 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranIsraelWest AsiaConflict

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