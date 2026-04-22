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Explained | How the Iran war oil and gas supply shock compares with past disruptions

The peak supply loss from the current crisis stands at more than 12 million barrels per day, the IEA said ​earlier this month.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 07:48 IST
World newsIranOilEnergygasStrait of Hormuz

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