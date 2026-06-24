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IAEA chief says Iran inspections will go ahead, working on modalities

UN agency says it will carry out Iran inspections ​soon
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:56 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

IAEA chief says Iran inspections will go ahead, working on modalities

In one line
IAEA confirms Iran nuclear inspections will proceed after US-Iran interim accord, pending finalised procedures.
Key points
Inspections confirmed
The IAEA will conduct inspections in Iran following a US-Iran interim peace accord, though specific dates and procedures remain undecided.
Modality negotiations
Rafael Grossi, IAEA chief, stated discussions on inspection modalities—including dates, procedures, and locations—are underway with Tehran.
Suspended access issue
Iran has restricted IAEA access to sensitive nuclear sites since US-Israeli attacks in June 2023, halting inspections until now.
Highly enriched uranium focus
Talks centre on Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium (up to 60% purity), which could be weaponised if further enriched to 90%.
Compliance uncertainty
Grossi noted inspections depend on Iran’s willingness to comply with the agreement, warning that refusal would derail the process.
Key statistics
440.9 kg
Iran’s pre-attack enriched uranium stockpile
10
Potential nuclear weapons from stockpile
More than 200 kg
Post-attack stored enriched uranium
14
Memorandum of Understanding points
60 days
Negotiation timeline after accord
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:56 IST
World newsIranIAEA

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