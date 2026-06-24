IAEA chief says Iran inspections will go ahead, working on modalities

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
IAEA confirms Iran nuclear inspections will proceed after US-Iran interim accord, pending finalised procedures.
Key points
• Inspections confirmed
The IAEA will conduct inspections in Iran following a US-Iran interim peace accord, though specific dates and procedures remain undecided.
• Modality negotiations
Rafael Grossi, IAEA chief, stated discussions on inspection modalities—including dates, procedures, and locations—are underway with Tehran.
• Suspended access issue
Iran has restricted IAEA access to sensitive nuclear sites since US-Israeli attacks in June 2023, halting inspections until now.
• Highly enriched uranium focus
Talks centre on Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium (up to 60% purity), which could be weaponised if further enriched to 90%.
• Compliance uncertainty
Grossi noted inspections depend on Iran’s willingness to comply with the agreement, warning that refusal would derail the process.
Key statistics
440.9 kg
Iran’s pre-attack enriched uranium stockpile
10
Potential nuclear weapons from stockpile
More than 200 kg
Post-attack stored enriched uranium
14
Memorandum of Understanding points
60 days
Negotiation timeline after accord
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 24 June 2026, 10:56 IST