IAEA chief says Iran inspections will go ahead, working on modalities

IAEA confirms Iran nuclear inspections will proceed after US-Iran interim accord, pending finalised procedures.

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Key points

• Inspections confirmed The IAEA will conduct inspections in Iran following a US-Iran interim peace accord, though specific dates and procedures remain undecided.

• Modality negotiations Rafael Grossi, IAEA chief, stated discussions on inspection modalities—including dates, procedures, and locations—are underway with Tehran.

• Suspended access issue Iran has restricted IAEA access to sensitive nuclear sites since US-Israeli attacks in June 2023, halting inspections until now.

• Highly enriched uranium focus Talks centre on Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium (up to 60% purity), which could be weaponised if further enriched to 90%.