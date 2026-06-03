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'If things work out': Trump says he would like to meet Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

He further said that Khamenei is involved in the talks to end the war.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:56 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

'If things work out': Trump says he would like to meet Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

In one line
Trump expresses willingness to meet Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei amid ongoing nuclear and war talks.
Key points
Trump's meeting offer
Donald Trump stated he would like to meet Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if circumstances align, highlighting potential future diplomacy.
Iran's nuclear stance
Trump claimed Iran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons, framing it as a key achievement in ongoing negotiations.
Khamenei's role in talks
The US President suggested Iran's Supreme Leader is actively involved in discussions aimed at ending the war, though specifics remain unclear.
Uncertain deal outcome
Trump acknowledged talks are inconclusive but described the situation with Iran as a 'big success', leaving room for alternative actions if needed.
Israeli stance on strikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated any military escalation against Iran would be Trump's decision, with both nations prepared for action.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:56 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpMojtaba Khamenei

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