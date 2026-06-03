'If things work out': Trump says he would like to meet Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

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Trump expresses willingness to meet Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei amid ongoing nuclear and war talks.
Key points
• Trump's meeting offer
Donald Trump stated he would like to meet Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if circumstances align, highlighting potential future diplomacy.
• Iran's nuclear stance
Trump claimed Iran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons, framing it as a key achievement in ongoing negotiations.
• Khamenei's role in talks
The US President suggested Iran's Supreme Leader is actively involved in discussions aimed at ending the war, though specifics remain unclear.
• Uncertain deal outcome
Trump acknowledged talks are inconclusive but described the situation with Iran as a 'big success', leaving room for alternative actions if needed.
• Israeli stance on strikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated any military escalation against Iran would be Trump's decision, with both nations prepared for action.
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:56 IST