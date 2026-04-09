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IMF strikes Sri Lanka deal, $700 million tranche expected

IMF advises that it is important to continue building fiscal space through strong revenue measures and prudent spending execution.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:22 IST
World newsSri LankaIMFEconomic

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