India-Bangladesh ties face crucial test as Ganges treaty nears expiry

<p>The water-sharing issue has emerged as a critical global concern and, in the context of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/indias-quest-for-regional-power-must-begin-at-home-4029244">India-Bangladesh relations,</a> it assumes strategic and developmental importance. At the same time, the issue generates strong emotions and persistent anxieties about the future, particularly in Bangladesh. As two predominantly agrarian economies, both neighbours are dependent on adequate and predictable water supplies. For Bangladesh, the lower riparian state linked to India through 54 shared rivers, the question of transboundary water sharing remains one of the most critical and enduring issues in the bilateral relationship.</p><p>Water sharing assumes greater salience in the present cold bilateral situation. Ever since the dramatic political shifts in Bangladesh in August 2024 led to the fall of the 15-year-old Awami League government led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-political-crisis-deepens-ahead-of-tribunal-verdict-on-hasina-3799701">Sheikh Hasina</a>, Indo-Bangladeshi ties have remained tepid. Despite the BNP government's three months in power under Tarique Rahman, Delhi has yet to take any discernible steps towards restoring its previous relationship with Dhaka. While the full resumption of Indian visa services, the restarting of cross-border connectivity corridors and trade activities are all awaited by Bangladesh, the renewal of the Ganges water treaty remains the priority.</p><p>The Ganges water-sharing agreement of December 1996 was a watershed event that removed a major irritant between the two neighbours for the next 30 years. Without any automatic renewal provision, negotiations for a new treaty are underway as the end of the treaty period this December inches closer. Ganges water sharing had been a subject of prolonged bilateral discussion for several years, especially after the early 1980s. However, the breakthrough came with the arrival of the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka in 1996. The agreement improved upon the previous 1975 Farakka accord and resulted from significant Indian concessions, marking the beginning of a friendly phase in Indo-Bangladeshi relations.</p>.Bengal’s vote and the Dhaka reset.<p>The Ganges is the longest river in India and becomes the Padma after entering Bangladesh. It provides water to Kushtia, Jessore and Khulna districts, as well as surrounding areas. A water-sharing treaty is not merely about the total volume of water available; it is about ensuring a predictable and reliable share of that water for both signatories, India and Bangladesh. The assured water supply helps tide over the lean season stretching from January to May, including a period of 8-12 weeks when the region suffers severe water scarcity. Understandably, climate change, glacial retreat and upstream water use in India's states have reduced dry-season flows, making allocations harder to meet.</p><p>Interestingly, despite opposition voices in Bangladesh against the treaty, there has never been a request for a review, despite such a mechanism being built into the agreement. Indeed, apart from other provisions, including emergency consultations, the "minimum release assurance" was an Indian commitment to allowing a specified minimum quantity of water to flow downstream from the Farakka Barrage towards Bangladesh, even during periods of low river flow, while also providing for India's legitimate local water requirements during the specified period.</p><p>As the existing treaty approaches its expiry, Indian Foreign Ministry officials have reiterated that discussions on the upcoming Ganges agreement are being conducted through the structured bilateral mechanisms in place. Two Joint Committee meetings have already taken place. The committee's accumulated data is likely to form the technical basis for renewal negotiations. These discussions are then taken forward to the Joint Rivers Commission, leading to bilateral government-level negotiations before renewal takes place through mutual consent.</p><p>While the non-extradition of former Prime Minister Hasina has emerged as a recent political challenge, the absence of agreements on the sharing of other common rivers remains an underlying obstacle to a stable and enduring bilateral partnership. Many Bangladeshis feel shortchanged on this issue because, despite the Joint Communiqué of 2010 endorsing the principle of basin-wide agreements as the framework for future water-sharing arrangements, there has been negligible progress. The failure to conclude a water-sharing agreement on the Teesta River has also weakened confidence in India's intentions.</p><p>Originating in Sikkim, the Teesta River flows through West Bengal before entering Bangladesh via the Rangpur district and eventually merging with the Brahmaputra. Given that approximately 86% of the basin lies within India, West Bengal expressed disagreement over the assured-flow formula proposed earlier. Although Teesta flows have not been restricted despite the absence of an agreement, concerns persist regarding adequate flows during the lean season.</p><p>As a mitigation measure, Bangladesh designed the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project. In the absence of Indian interest in implementing it, Dhaka offered the project to China, a move that was not viewed favourably in India. Indeed, Hasina's last foreign trip to China reportedly faltered partly because of this issue. Recent rumours that the BNP government may offer the same project to China, alongside its active outreach to several external powers, stand in sharp contrast to the current Indo-Bangladeshi impasse. Following the BJP's victory in West Bengal, attempts to push out alleged Bangladeshi settlers from across the Indian border have added another layer of tension to bilateral ties.</p><p>Amid the numerous uncertainties in bilateral relations, the assumption of office by the new Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka may prove to be a silver lining in an otherwise overcast environment. While all indications suggest that the Ganges Water Treaty is likely to be renewed amicably, and even an interim agreement on the Teesta may be within reach, the larger and more consequential question remains: how does India envision its future engagement with Bangladesh? Bangladesh would be keen to turn a new page in the relationship, and India would do well not to overlook the importance of a neighbour whose cooperation can make a meaningful difference to the regional landscape.</p><p><em>(The writer is a professor at the Jindal School of International Affairs, O P Jindal Global University, Haryana)</em></p>