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India-Bangladesh ties face crucial test as Ganges treaty nears expiry

River water-sharing issue remains central to bilateral relations.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 20:16 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 20:16 IST
India NewsGangaBangladeshGanges

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