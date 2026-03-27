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India & China's growth built on hard work, not foreign generosity: Beijing's veiled dig at US

Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong rejected claims that outside powers fuelled Beijing's economic rise.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 01:38 IST
USChinaIndiaNarendra ModiXi Jingping

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