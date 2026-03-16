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India strictly advises citizens against crossing Iranian borders without coordination with Embassy

The Embassy further said that Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran via land borders uncoordinated are highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 11:43 IST
World newsIranIndiaTehran

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