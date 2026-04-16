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Indian national held for cheating cultural organisation of over $1.3 million in Singapore

If convicted of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and also fined for the offence.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 09:58 IST
World newsSingaporeCrimecheating

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