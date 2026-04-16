Indian national held for cheating cultural organisation of over $1.3 million in Singapore

<p>Singapore: An Indian national was among the two persons charged with cheating a cultural organisation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/india-origin-man-accused-of-molesting-flight-attendant-on-singapore-plane-3935298">Singapore </a>of more than SGD 1.6 million (approximately USD 1.3 million), according to a local media report.</p><p>Between April and December 2023, accused Alagappan Muthu, 53, and Chinese-origin Singaporean Ching Wai Leng, 81, allegedly conspired nine times to defraud Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng in Bishan, according to Channel News Asia.</p><p>Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng is a cultural organisation and columbarium which houses vaults lined with recesses for cinerary urns.</p><p>Citing the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the channel said, Ching was then the head of the maintenance section at the columbarium while Muthu was a director at KKV Construction, a private company.</p><p>Ching owned Asiabuild Enterprises, a company that provided general construction and waterproofing services, and was also a director there, a CPIB release said.</p>.Indian national charged for attempted murder of Indonesian woman in Singapore.<p>The duo allegedly agreed to help KKV Construction secure jobs - including plastering, painting, washing and repair works - through an open tender.</p><p>In return, Muthu's KKV Construction subcontracted the work to Asiabuild Enterprises.</p><p>By allegedly hiding these arrangements from the management committee, they misled the president of Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng into approving roughly SGD 16,61,785 (approximately USD 13,08,224) in payments to KKV Construction.</p><p>Both individuals were handed nine similar cheating charges at the State Courts, CNA said.</p><p>Their cases have been fixed for a pre-trial conference on May 21, according to the Channel report.</p><p>If convicted of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and also fined for the offence.</p>