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Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Surrey

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:21 IST
World newsCanadaShooting

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