Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons alongside missile capabilities: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

<p>Rome: Iran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons alongside a missile capability that could soon enable it to strike Europe, Italian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/italy-plans-to-send-air-defence-aid-to-gulf-states-after-iranian-strikes-meloni-says-3920605">Giorgia Meloni</a> said on Wednesday, warning that such a development could trigger a nuclear arms race.</p>.Iran will target US-Israeli economic and banking interests in region, state media reports.<p>"We cannot allow the Ayatollah regime to possess nuclear weapons, combined with a missile capability that could soon be able to strike Italy and Europe directly," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the Italian Senate.</p>