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Iran-linked ships drive traffic through Strait of Hormuz

Four dry bulk ships – including one that loaded iron ore from Iran bound for ​China – also sailed in ​the past ​day, the data showed.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 13:00 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest AsiawarStrait of Hormuz

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