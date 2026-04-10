<p>London: The majority of ships that have sailed through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> in the past day were linked to Iran, ship tracking data showed on Friday, with other vessels putting off making voyages despite a two-week ceasefire agreed this week between Tehran and Washington, according to data and shipping sources.</p>.What will it take to get ships going through the Strait of Hormuz again?.<p>Three tankers – a crude supertanker that can carry 2 million barrels of oil, a bunkering tanker and smaller oil ship – all left Iranian waters in the past 24 hours, based on separate data analysis from Kpler and Lloyd’s List Intelligence platforms.</p><p>Four dry bulk ships – including one that loaded iron ore from Iran bound for China – also sailed in the past day, the data showed.</p>