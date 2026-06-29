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Iran says $6 billion of Iranian assets in Qatar to be released, state media

Iran and ‌the ‌United States signed an interim ⁠agreement ⁠this month to prepare the ground for a settlement of ​their conflict.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:45 IST
World newsUSIranQatar

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