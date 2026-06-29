Iran says $6 billion of Iranian assets in Qatar to be released, state media

<p>Dubai: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that, after an agreement with the United States lifted oil and petrochemical sanctions, $6 billion out of $12 billion of assets frozen in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a> would be released and returned to Iran, Iranian state media reported.</p>.'Stand down for now': US, Iran to pause strikes as technical talks set to continue.<p>Iran and the United States signed an interim agreement this month to prepare the ground for a settlement of their conflict.</p>