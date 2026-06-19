Iran won't charge ships to cross Strait of Hormuz for a 60-day negotiation period but asks vessels to register

<p>Iran's Persion Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) announced on Friday that it would waive planned fees for commercial vessels to use the Strait of Hormuz during a 60-day negotiation period.</p><p>The move comes after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> signed an interim agreement under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States this week.</p>.Oil falls as supply moves through Strait of Hormuz after Iran war pact.<p>The Iran's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz </a>body PGSA in a notice said ships seeking passage through the strait while the interim agreement is in force must submit transit requests at least 48 hours before arrival.</p><p>The 60-day waiver would specifically suspend fees for security, safety, environmental services and related insurance, while requiring vessels to coordinate routes and transit times in advance due to areas affected by mines and to ensure safe navigation.</p><p>Following the peace deal between US and Iran, oil prices fell on Friday as prospects brightened for more supply after oil tankers began moving through the reopening Strait of Hormuz.</p><p><em><strong>(With Reuters inputs)</strong></em></p>