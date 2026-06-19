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Iran won't charge ships to cross Strait of Hormuz for a 60-day negotiation period but asks vessels to register

The move comes after Iran signed an interim agreement under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States this week.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 12:46 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiawarConflict

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