Iran says Kuwait, Bahrain bear responsibility for US attacks, vows self-defence

<p>Dubai: Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday what it described as US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, saying they violated a ceasefire understanding and international law.</p>.Iran's IRGC attacks US Fifth Fleet headquarters, airbase, local media reports.<p>The ministry said Kuwait and Bahrain bore "direct and clear responsibility" for the attacks, alleging their territory and facilities had been used to support <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>military operations against Iran.</p><p>Tehran said it reserved the right to self-defence and would use all available means to respond, including by targeting the source of any future attacks. </p>