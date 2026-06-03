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Iran says Kuwait, Bahrain bear responsibility for US attacks, vows self-defence

Tehran said it reserved ⁠the ⁠right to self-defence and would use all available means to respond, including by targeting ​the source of any ​future ​attacks.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:24 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiawarConflict

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