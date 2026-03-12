Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Iran state media says wife of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is alive

The reports emerge a day after Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that his country will avenge the blood of its martyrs, ⁠keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and attack US bases.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 17:13 IST
World newsStrait of HormuzIran-US Conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us