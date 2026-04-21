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Iran will respond decisively to any renewed hostile action, senior commander says

A ⁠two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US is set to expire ⁠on ‌Wednesday.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:34 IST
World newsUSIranWest Asia

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