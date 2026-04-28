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Iran willing to share defensive capabilities with Asian partners, deputy defence minister says

'We are ready to share ‌the experiences of America's ‌defeat with other members of the ‌organisation,' Talaei-Nik said.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:08 IST
World newsIranShanghai Cooperation OrganisationWest AsiaConflict

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