Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi calls his Islamabad visit 'successful'

Araghchi, who arrived in Russia from Pakistan, said the trip was 'very productive' and 'good consultations' were held with Pakistani officials.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 09:02 IST
World newsPakistanIranSeyed Abbas Araghchi

Follow us on :

Follow Us