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Israel entrenches hold on south Lebanon; US to host talks on Thursday

The U.S.-mediated, ⁠10-day ceasefire took effect on Thursday, largely halting the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah that spiralled out of the ‌conflict between the United States and Iran.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:43 IST
World newsIsraelWest AsiaLebanon

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