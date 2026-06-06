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Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian baby, wound his parents in West Bank

It said three ‌Palestinians were wounded and evacuated for medical treatment.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 08:26 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineWest Bank

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