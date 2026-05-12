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Junior UK minister Zubir Ahmed resigns in protest at PM Keir Starmer's leadership

'It ⁠is ⁠clear from recent days, that the public across the UK has now irretrievably lost ​confidence in you ​as Prime ​Minister.'
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 16:58 IST
World newsUKKeir Starmer

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