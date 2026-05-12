<p>London: British health department minister Zubir Ahmed resigned in protest at Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a>'s leadership on Tuesday, joining a handful of junior ministers who have quit in a similar fashion.</p>.<p>"It is clear to see that whatever the magnitude of individual achievements and progress, they are now being dwarfed and undermined by a lack of values-driven leadership at the centre," he said in a resignation letter posted on X.</p>.<p>"It is clear from recent days, that the public across the UK has now irretrievably lost confidence in you as Prime Minister."</p>