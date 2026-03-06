<p>A Sikh extremist account on social media has claimed responsibility for the murder of an Indian-origin woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada">Canada's </a>Ontario province. According to a media, an account in Punjabi accused the victim of criticising the Khalistani movement.</p><p>45-year-old Nancy Grewal was stabbed to death just before 9:30 pm on March 3 in the area of Todd Lane in LaSalle town in Essex County, the LaSalle Police Service said on Wednesday.</p><p>CBC News reported this and asserted that they cannot independently verified the account or the information. </p><p>The CBC report quoted a caption shown over a picture of Grewal that said, “This woman was saying bad things about religion and Khalistan. And she got the result of that.</p><p>“We don't have anything against any community or religion, and if anyone say something against our community and Khalistan like this, they will meet the same fate,” the CBC report added, quoting the same caption.</p>.Indian-origin social media influencer killed in Canada; she would get death threats, claims mother.<p>In a statement, LaSalle police said investigators are considering all information but cannot comment further to protect the investigation.</p>.<p>However, the police did say they believe the stabbing targeted Grewal and was not random, the CBC said.</p>.<p>Born in India, Grewal had a prominent social media presence in the local and international Punjabi communities. She often posted on social media platforms with her thoughts on South Asian news and politics, the CBC said, adding, she was known particularly for her anti-Khalistan views.</p>.<p>In Chandigarh on Thursday, Grewal's mother Shinderpal Kaur claimed her daughter used to receive threats to her life and accused some hardliners in Windsor of having enmity with the deceased. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>