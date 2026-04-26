Mali defence minister killed in al Qaeda‑linked attack near Bamako, RFI reports
The final toll of deaths and injuries remained unclear on Sunday, as did the fate of the contested city of Kidal, which the insurgents claimed to have recaptured from government forces in the assault.
The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned by reports of attacks in several locations across Mali. He strongly condemns these acts of violence, expresses solidarity with the Malian people & stresses the need to protect civilians & civilian infrastructure.https://t.co/VldVXfmzmohttps://t.co/9y2KDVT0Z6