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Mali defence minister killed in al Qaeda‑linked attack near Bamako, RFI reports

The final toll of deaths and injuries remained unclear on Sunday, as did the fate of ​the contested city of Kidal, which the insurgents ​claimed to have ​recaptured from government forces in the assault.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 13:54 IST
World newsMaliBomb BlastAl Qaeda

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