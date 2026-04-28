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Man pleads guilty to planning attack at Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024

The stop-start proceedings will be held over several days, spread out across several weeks. The last hearing is expected at the end of May.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsViennaTaylor SwiftConcert

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