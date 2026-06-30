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About one million people became millionaires worldwide in 2025; inequality rises: UBS report

The UBS bank said there are now more millionaires than ever, everywhere.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:05 IST
World newsBusiness NewsmillionairewealthSwiss BankTrending Now

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