About one million people became millionaires worldwide in 2025; inequality rises: UBS report

<p>Close to a million new US dollar millionaires were created worldwide in 2025, the fastest personal wealth has grown in years, Swiss bank UBS said in its annual Global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wealth">Wealth </a>Report published on Tuesday.</p><p>According to the report, the total personal wealth globally grew by 10.8 per cent last year, up from 4.6 per cent in 2024 and 4.2 per cent in 2023 as financial markets saw a strong boost. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ubs-bank">UBS bank</a> said there are now more millionaires than ever, everywhere. The United States alone saw over 4,40,000 people become US dollar millionaires, accounting for half the growth. </p>.Financial Freedom Begins with Discipline”: A Conversation with Harsh Gupta on SIPs, Wealth Creation & Financial Awareness.<p>In Europe, wealth in terms of US dollars grew disproportionately quickle due to last year's depreciation of the dollar compared to the euro, UBS found.</p><p>However, inequality deepened since 2020, the UBS said. Median wealth, which better reflects the middle of the scale, declined in most countries, highlighting a growing divide between the wealthiest and the broader population, the bank added.</p><p>The UBS analysed 56 markets it estimates that represent over 92 per cent of the world's wealth for the report. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>