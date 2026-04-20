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More than 50 people granted 'alternative' detention measures in Venezuela

The government ‌did not name the ​people or say what cases they were connected to.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 18:06 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 18:06 IST
World newsVenezuelaDetention

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