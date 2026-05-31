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Nepal PM says Kathmandu, New Delhi exchanged notes on border dispute

India maintains that the territories are part of Uttarakhand and has said the issue should be addressed through bilateral dialogue.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 12:23 IST
World newsDelhiNepalKathmanduborder dispute

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